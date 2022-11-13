Ogbah (elbow) will not return Sunday against the Browns.
Ogbah left the game in the first half, but he was not originally ruled out. In his absence, Zach Sieler will likely provide depth behind the starters on the edge, Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins.
