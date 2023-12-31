Ogbah (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Ogbah will be sidelined for his second consecutive game in Week 17, though this time he appears to be a healthy scratch. In his stead, Da'Shawn Hand will likely see an uptick in reps against the Ravens.
