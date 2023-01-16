Ogbah (triceps) was expected to be cleared to play if the Dolphins advanced in the postseason, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

As the Dolphins' players cleared out their lockers Monday, Ogbah said that the plan was for him to return from his triceps injury in the AFC divisional round if the the team had beaten Buffalo on Sunday. It appears as if the defensive end should have no issue being ready to go for the start of training camp this summer. Ogbah appeared in nine games in 2022, recording 11 tackles, including one sack.