Dolphins' Ereck Flowers: Goes to COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Dolphins placed Flowers (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
The move indicates that Flowers either tested positive or has been in close contact with someone who did. The Dolphins are relying on him to secure the left guard position for the upcoming campaign.
