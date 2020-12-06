site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Ereck Flowers: Sustains ankle injury
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
Flowers left Sunday's game against Cincinnati with an ankle injury.
The 26-year-old limped off the field but was eventually carted to the locker room to be evaluated. Solomon Kindley moves to left guard while Jesse Davis takes over at right guard while Flowers is unavailable.
