Rowe notched 91 tackles (66 solo), 11 defended passes, two interceptions and a fumble recovery across 16 games with the Dolphins in 2020.

Rowe accumulated 10 more tackles than in 2019, previously the best year of his career, despite playing almost 100 less defensive snaps. The Dolphins have a potential out in Rowe's contract this offseason that would only leave the team with a dead cap hit of $1 million, but considering the 28-year-old's relatively consistent level of play, he could end up sticking around to finish the final two years of his deal.