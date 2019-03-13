Rowe, who signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, is expected to compete for a starting spot ahead of the 2019 season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

New Dolphins head coach and former mentor of Rowe in New England, Brian Flores, clearly believes in Rowe's potential given the cornerback's massive struggles staying on the field during his time with the Patriots -- missing 27 out of 48 possible games. If the 2015 second-rounder can maintain a clean bill of health in his new locale -- and ultimately secure a starting spot in the lineup -- it's not out of the question for Rowe to surface in IDP formats this year. After all, in that scenario the Utah product would figure to see quite a bit of attention from opposing quarterbacks while playing opposite of teammate and 2018 second-team All-Pro cornerback, Xavien Howard