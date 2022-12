Rowe recorded six tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

After being sidelined the week prior due to a hamstring issue, Rowe returned from his one-game absence Sunday versus the Packers and had himself a solid outing which included his second consecutive contest with at least six stops and a sack. The 30-year-old will now look to snag his first interception since the 2020-21 campaign when Miami squares off against the Patriots on New Year's Day.