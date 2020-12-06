site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Exits with possible concussion
Rowe left Sunday's game against the Bengals to be evaluated for a concussion, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old exited during the first quarter and won't be able to return if the concussion is confirmed. Rookie Brandon Jones has stepped in at strong safety in Rowe's absence.
