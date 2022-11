Rowe (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup in Chicago, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Rowe was a healthy scratch for Week 8, but he landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a hip injury. He was upgraded to a full participant Friday, but his status for Sunday is still in question. If he's unable to play, Verone McKinley would likely be elevated to the active roster for a third consecutive game.