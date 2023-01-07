Rowe (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Rowe logged three limited practices during Week 18 prep while tending to a quadriceps injury. The 30-year-old previously sat out Week 15 versus Buffalo with a hamstring injury, though he's played at least 80 percent of defensive snaps in each of the Dolphins' last two games. Should Rowe be ultimately ruled inactive, then Verone McKinley and Justin Bethel should be in line for increased snaps alongside starting free safety Jevon Holland.