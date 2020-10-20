site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-eric-rowe-leads-team-in-tackles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Leads team in tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rowe recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed across 71 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Rowe led the Dolphins in tackles and played every defensive snap in the contest. The veteran safety now has 31 tackles on the season to go along with four passes defensed.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read