Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Picks-six in finale
Rowe recorded five tackles (four solo), one defended pass, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's divisional win over the Patriots.
Rowe nabbed a floated pass from Tom Brady early in the second quarter, returning it 35 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. The former Patriot's interception marked Brady's his first pick-six since Dec. 24, 2017. Rowe set career-high marks across the board during his first season in Miami, recording 81 tackles (54 solo), eight defended passes, one pick-six and one forced fumble across 16 contests. The 2015 second-round pick has the potential to once again provide fantasy value in IDP formats when he returns to the Dolphins in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...