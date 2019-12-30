Rowe recorded five tackles (four solo), one defended pass, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's divisional win over the Patriots.

Rowe nabbed a floated pass from Tom Brady early in the second quarter, returning it 35 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. The former Patriot's interception marked Brady's his first pick-six since Dec. 24, 2017. Rowe set career-high marks across the board during his first season in Miami, recording 81 tackles (54 solo), eight defended passes, one pick-six and one forced fumble across 16 contests. The 2015 second-round pick has the potential to once again provide fantasy value in IDP formats when he returns to the Dolphins in 2020.