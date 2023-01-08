site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-eric-rowe-ready-to-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Ready to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2023
at
12:25 pm ET
•
1 min read
Rowe (quadriceps) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Rowe was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he'll take the field Week 18. His ability to play should strengthen the team's secondary as he starts alongside Jevon Holland at safety.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 14 min read
Tera Roberts
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read