Rowe signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Dolphins on Monday that includes $7 million guaranteed, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rowe has taken over the starting job at free safety for the Dolphins and has apparently impressed in his transition from cornerback. The 27-year-old was scheduled to become a free agent following the season after inking a one-year deal in March, but he's now set to be in Miami through the 2022 campaign.