Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Returns to action
Rowe (head) returned to the field Sunday against the Bengals, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Rowe left during the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, but he was apparently able to clear the concussion protocol. Rowe will move back to his every-down role at strong safety for Miami.
