Rowe had 10 tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Rowe notched double-digit tackles for the first time all year. In addition to consistently working as a run stopper, the starting safety had an impact play when he recovered a fumble lost by Melvin Gordon. Rowe now has 59 tackles, nine passes defensed and an interception through 10 contests.