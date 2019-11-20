Rowe is expected to start at free safety for the rest of the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rowe has already spent time at safety this season with Reshad Jones sitting out multiple games with a rib injury, but he should be cemented in that role going forward with both Jones (undisclosed) and Bobby McCain (shoulder) on IR. Steven Parker is expected to start at strong safety, and this tandem will have its first shot Sunday against the Browns.