Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Stops 11 in season opener
Rowe made 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.
While there wasn't much to be thrilled about in the blowout loss to the Ravens, Rowe had a solid stat line against an explosive offense. However, the results weren't flattering, as Lamar Jackson lit up Miami's secondary for 324 yards and five touchdowns -- every score came in the first half. Rowe's work in coverage will need to be stronger in upcoming weeks for the Dolphins to stay in games.
