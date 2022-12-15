Rowe (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Rowe logged a season-high eight tackles and a sack before he was forced out with a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers. The 30-year-old defensive back was then sidelined for each practice Week 15, and he'll now look to work his way back onto the field before Miami's next game against the Packers on Christmas Day. With Rowe sidelined, Verone McKinley and Clayton Fejedelem should see increased usage alongside starting free safety Jevon Holland.