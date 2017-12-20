Dolphins' Eric Smith: Activated from IR
The Dolphins activated Smith (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday.
The offensive lineman hit IR in early October with the knee injury, but after returning to practice three weeks ago, the Dolphins determined that he would be available for the final two games. Look for Smith to serve in a reserve role at tackle.
