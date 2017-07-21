Smith (undisclosed) was placed on the Dolphins' physically unable to perform list Friday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith is looking to secure a depth role for the Dolphins after finishing his time at Virgina as a four-year starter along the offensive line. While it isn't clear what sort of injury he's currently dealing with, if he remains on this list through training camp, he'll be forced to miss the first six games of the regular season.