Dolphins' Eric Smith: Placed on IR
Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Smith missed Sunday's loss to the Saints and will now most likely miss the remainder of the season due to an undisclosed knee injury. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins promoted defensive back Jordan Lucas to the active roster.
