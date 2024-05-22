Ezukanma (neck) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ezukanma played in just two games at the beginning of 2023 before being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in September due to a neck injury. He was cleared of his injury before the end of last season, and he admitted to reporters Tuesday that he was concerned that he would not be able to play again, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. Ezukanma has appeared in three regular season games since joining the Dolphins in 2022.