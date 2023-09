Ezukanma had three carries for five yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots.

Ezukanma handled two carries Week 1, so it appears that his involvement as a depth option in the rushing game isn't an apparition. Of course, Ezukanma's usage could dissipate if De'Von Achane's involvement rises as the season progresses. Nonetheless, in deep fantasy formats it will be worth keeping an eye on Ezukanma, just in case the Dolphins are indeed committed to keeping him involved.