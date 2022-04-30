The Dolphins selected Ezukanma in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Ezukanma red-shirted his freshman season at Texas Tech before leading the team in receiving yards in each of his final three seasons with the Red Raiders. The 22-year-old finished with 136 catches for 2,117 yards and 14 touchdowns in that stretch, and he also added 10 carries for 138 yards and two scores in his senior season. He didn't run the 40-yard dash, and we don't expect him to have better than average speed, but his production is impressive. His 6-foot-2, 209-pound frame, long arms and 37-inch vertical provides some utility for the next level, too. He'll have to wait for an opportunity behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson.