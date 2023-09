Ezukanma had two carries for 17 yards during Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted.

Ezukanma was not involved in the receiving game despite Miami playing from behind for the entirety of Sunday's win, but he did look explosive on two carries. It's encouraging to see Ezukanma already have logged more offensive touches than he did as a rookie last year, but he remains clearly behind Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft on the wide receiver depth chart.