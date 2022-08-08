Ezukanma has impressed coach Mike McDaniel with a strong start to training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
"I've been very encouraged with how [Ezukanma has] handled himself and corrected things," McDaniel said. "The mistakes are changing, they're not the same ones and that's what you want." Ezukanma has reportedly been the most impressive receiver at training camp other than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Oyefusi even speculates that the rookie fourth-rounder's emergence has put Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden on the roster bubble. If he can keep up this momentum, Ezukanma could have a straight path to opening the season in the No. 4 wideout role.