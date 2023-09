Ezukanma (neck) was placed on the eserve/non-football injury list Friday.

Ezukanma will miss a minimum of four games, starting with Sunday's tilt in Buffalo. The earliest potential return date for Ezukanma is Week 8 against the Patriots. With fellow wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) on injured reserve, Braxton Berrios and Cedrick Wilson make up the entirety of the receiving depth behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on Miami's 53-man roster,