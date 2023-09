Ezukanma (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ezukanma will miss a second consecutive game as a result of this injury. His next chance to take the field will come at home against the Giants in Week 5. Miami's offense leads the league with 43.3 PPG through three games, but the 2022 fourth-round pick hasn't contributed much to that total. Ezukanma has drawn just one target in 2023 while rushing five times for 22 yards.