Ezukanma made Miami's 53-man roster while wideouts including Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden were subject to cutdowns on Tuesday.
Ezukanma put together an impressive offseason with the Dolphins, one highlighted by a 114-yard game against the Eagles in the second week of the preseason, so it's no surprise to see him on the 53-man roster. That Williams and Bowden were waived, with Miami currently only carrying five active wideouts, is more notable with regard to Ezukanma's early opportunities. Trent Sherfield currently looks like Ezukanma's only competition for the No. 4 wideout gig behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle (lower body) and Cedrick Wilson.