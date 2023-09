Ezukanma (neck) did not participate at the Dolphins' practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ezukanma missed the team's 70-20 Week 3 win over the Broncos with a neck injury and he has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The wide receiver will have two more chances to return to the field this week prior to Miami's divisional matchup with the Bills on Sunday.