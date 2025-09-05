Bonner (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Bonner's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as the 25-year-old didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury. The Stanford product picked up this injury in mid-August and it's unclear when he'll return to practice. While Bonner remains sidelined, JuJu Brents will likely see increased snaps as one of Miami's top reserve outside cornerbacks.