The Dolphins tendered a contract to Bonner on Monday as an exclusive rights free agent.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Bonner cannot negotiate a contract with a team as long as the tender is in place, so he'll suit up for the Dolphins in 2026. The Stanford played mostly on special teams in 2025 but did see some rotational snaps in the secondary, with Bonner finishing with 15 tackles (eight solo), two pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.