Boehm (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 16's matchup against the Bengals but is expected to suit up, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite being listed as questionable, coach Brian Flores noted that Boehm is expected to be healthy enough to play against the Bengals. He should slot in as a starter on the interior offensive line.

