Boehm (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.

Boehm was originally expected to suit up, as his coach Brian Flores stated he was healthy enough to play. Now that he's officially inactive, however, depth offensive linemen duties will shift to Evan Brown and Adam Pankey.

