Boehm (ankle) is not on Wednesday's injury report, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Boehm didn't surface on the report until Friday of Week 16, and he ended up missing the game although coach Brian Flores had called the 26-year-old healthy enough to play. His absence from the first report of the week is a good sign for his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots.

