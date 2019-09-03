The Colts traded Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick Friday.

Last season, Boehm appeared in 11 games for the Colts, starting in four of them. The 26-year-old figures to back up rookie third-round pick Michael Deiter at left guard this season.

