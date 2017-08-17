Dolphins' Francis Owusu: Lands of Dolphins' IR
Owusu (undisclosed) was reverted back to the Dolphins' injured reserved after being waived/injured by the team.
Owusu managed to clear waivers and will spend the 2017 season on the Dolphins' injured reserve as a result. Owusu was unlikely to land on the team's final roster before the injury occurred.
