Dolphins' Francis Owusu: Lands on Dolphins' IR

Owusu (undisclosed) reverted back to the Dolphins' injured reserve after being waived/injured by the team.

Owusu managed to clear waivers and will spend the 2017 season on the Dolphins' injured reserve as a result. Owusu was unlikely to land on the team's final roster before the injury occurred.

