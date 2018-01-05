Dolphins' Francis Owusu: Signs reserve/future contract
Owusu signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Owusu spent part of the preseason with the Dolphins but was reached an injury settlement with the team after suffering an undisclosed injury. The undrafted free agent will now get another crack at making the team this offseason.
