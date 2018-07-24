Dolphins' Frank Ginda: Inks with Miami

Ginda signed a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Ginda should provide the Dolphins with some depth at linebacker and on special teams after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. He led the FBS in tackles (173) as a junior last season at San Diego State and will attempt to parlay his instincts into a 53-man roster spot out of camp.

