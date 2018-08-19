Gore could make his preseason debut against the Ravens on Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Adam Gase indicated that he doesn't need to see Gore play in the preseason, but the veteran back is anxious to get some reps in and he may get that opportunity in the Dolphins' preseason dress rehearsal. Note that Gore and Kenyan Drake remain listed as co-starters on the Dolphins' posted depth chart. With that in mind, at the very least, the veteran back should provide the Miami backfield with a hard-nosed alternative to the elusive Drake. While such a committee arrangement will presumably tilt in Drake's favor, it's not hard to imagine Gore carving out a degree of deep-league utility in such a context.