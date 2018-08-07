Dolphins' Frank Gore: Depth chart lists him as co-starter

The Dolphins' current posted depth chart lists Gore and Kenyan Drake as co-starters, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

After the Dolphins signed Gore, a native of Miami, it was assumed that Drake would profile as the team's starter and Gore would work in a complementary role. That's probably still the plan, but Gore has looked good this summer, running hard and hitting the hole, just as he's done most of his career. We've lost count of how many times fantasy pundits were ready to write off Gore, so even though he's ancient (35-years-old) by NFL running back standards, he appears to have enough left in the tank to provide the Miami backfield with a hard-nosed alternative to the elusive Drake. Such a committee arrangement would presumably tilt in Drake's favor, but it's not hard to imagine Gore carving out a degree of deep-league utility in such a time-share, and more if Drake misses any time due to injury.