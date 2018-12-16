Dolphins' Frank Gore: Exits game with ankle injury
Gore was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Gore is a tough player, but we'd be surprised if he was able to re-enter the contest. In his absence, added touches in the Miami backfield are available for Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.
