Dolphins' Frank Gore: Expected to keep leading backfield in carries
Gore may continue to pace the Miami backfield in carries while Kenyan Drake handles more of a change-of-pace/pass-catching role, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. "Frank does a really good job of, 'We're second-and-five, third-and-two.' Or it's we're first down, second down, first down," coach Adam Gase said Thursday. "Kenyan is coming along in that area, it's just that he does give you that element of first-and-10, you get a 60-yard touchdown, where it's a game-changing play."
Though the Dolphins suffered a disappointing loss to the Bengals in Week 5, they may have stumbled upon an ideal usage pattern for their top two backs along the way. For the third straight game, Gore (12) outpaced Drake (6) in carries, racking up a commendable 5.3 yards per tote in the process. However, both players finished with similar touch totals, as Drake reeled in a season-high seven receptions to go along with his carry count. While Gase's comments support the notion that Drake is the more dynamic of the two backs, it's clear that Gore's ability to hit assigned holes and avoid negative runs is valued, even if it rarely translates to big plays. The Dolphins will thus look to keep Drake involved primarily in space as a pass catcher or outside runner, which could result in Gore enjoying a stable, low-double-digit-touch load on the ground most weeks, assuming game flow allows for it.
More News
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Featured on ground in loss•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Paces team in carries during loss•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Quiet in win•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Passes Curtis Martin on all-time rushing list•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Gains 61 yards in Dolphins debut•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Set for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...