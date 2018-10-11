Gore may continue to pace the Miami backfield in carries while Kenyan Drake handles more of a change-of-pace/pass-catching role, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. "Frank does a really good job of, 'We're second-and-five, third-and-two.' Or it's we're first down, second down, first down," coach Adam Gase said Thursday. "Kenyan is coming along in that area, it's just that he does give you that element of first-and-10, you get a 60-yard touchdown, where it's a game-changing play."

Though the Dolphins suffered a disappointing loss to the Bengals in Week 5, they may have stumbled upon an ideal usage pattern for their top two backs along the way. For the third straight game, Gore (12) outpaced Drake (6) in carries, racking up a commendable 5.3 yards per tote in the process. However, both players finished with similar touch totals, as Drake reeled in a season-high seven receptions to go along with his carry count. While Gase's comments support the notion that Drake is the more dynamic of the two backs, it's clear that Gore's ability to hit assigned holes and avoid negative runs is valued, even if it rarely translates to big plays. The Dolphins will thus look to keep Drake involved primarily in space as a pass catcher or outside runner, which could result in Gore enjoying a stable, low-double-digit-touch load on the ground most weeks, assuming game flow allows for it.