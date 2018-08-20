Gore is expected to see some action in Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, the Dolphins' official site reports.

Coach Adam Gase previously indicated that he doesn't necessarily need to see the veteran back play in the preseason, but Gore is anxious to get some reps in and it looks like he'll be able to get them in on Saturday. How many carries Gore might see is unclear, however, so there are better DFS plays out there. While Kenyan Drake's youth and elusiveness as a runner make him the upside play in the Dolphins' backfield, he's not coming cheap in fantasy drafts and auctions. Gore on the other hand, sports a low enough ADP to offer a solid return on investment should he carve out a reliable role out of the gate this season. Though he's ancient (35 years old) by NFL running back standards, Gore is tough and durable and if Drake falters at all, or suffers an injury, the Miami native could step in capably. Meanwhile, fourth-round draft pick Kalen Ballage is also on hand, but at this stage he remains firmly entrenched behind Drake and Gore in the Dolphins RB pecking order.