Gore rushed 12 times for 63 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Gore got 12 carries to Kenyan Drake's six, but Drake actually finished with one more touch than Gore thanks to seven receptions. While the 35-year-old Gore's role isn't significant enough to carve out much value in standard formats, it's definitely been large enough to cut into the more explosive Drake's value. Their frustrating timeshare should continue against the Bears in Week 6.