Dolphins' Frank Gore: Gains 61 yards in Dolphins debut
Gore rushed nine times for 61 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's season opener against the Titans -- a 27-20 Miami win.
Gore came in needing 75 yards to tie Curtis Martin for fourth on the all-time rushing list, leaving him just 14 yards short after a strong showing. Kenyan Drake got 14 carries to Gore's nine, lending credence to a depth chart that surprisingly listed the two running backs as co-starters. Drake's still the player to own in Miami's backfield, but Gore appears primed to work in more than just a change-of-pace role.
