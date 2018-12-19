Gore (foot) has been placed on IR.

With Gore -- who led the Dolphins with 722 rushing yards on 156 carries in 14 games -- now out for the season, the profile of rookie Kallen Ballage in the team's offense is set to expand down the stretch. He'll work with Kenyan Drake in the Miami backfield and is a candidate fill Gore's early-down role, while Brandon Bolden works in a reserve capacity.

